Ryan Garcia Says He's Fighting Floyd Mayweather, Undefeated Record On The Line

Ryan Garcia says Floyd Mayweather has agreed to fight ... and this ain't an exhibition!

"Trust me at first I thought this was bull***," King Ry announced on social media. "But it’s real Floyd and I agree to a fight."

"147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world," the 28-year-old boxing superstar added, saying, "50-0 vs The current champ."

Garcia, 26-2, also shared a FaceTime screen grab showing he and TBE chopping it up about the bout.

Rumors have swirled all month about a potential Garcia-Mayweather scrap ... but most gave it no chance of actually materializing.

Ryan's in his prime, and has been active ... but the same can't be said for Floyd, whose going to celebrate his 50th birthday in February. Mayweather hasn't fought professionally since his 2017, when he faced Conor McGregor.

Of course, a pro fight means that 0 could go ... and TBE would undoubtedly be the betting underdog to the much younger fighter.

For all that, to say fans are skeptical would be an understatement ... and while the who, what, where, and when are unclear, Ryan says it's goin' down!