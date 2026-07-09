Conor McGregor Says He's Interested In Boxing Rematch W/ Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was one of the biggest fights of all time ... and well, the encore could be coming to a ring near you sometime in the future!

"Yeah, for sure [I'm interested in a rematch]," The Notorious told Babcock, before gesturing with his hands and saying, "I'm like this with Floyd. I'm like this with little Floyd."

McGregor added ... "There's conversations ongoing always with the boy. That's the truth. So, I'm open for it."

Of course, Conor-Floyd went down August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ... and it was one of the most highly anticipated and talked about fights ever.

After some early success for McGregor, which surprised a lot of fans, Mayweather took over late as Conor's cardio gave out, and Floyd ultimately won by 10th-round TKO.

The audience was massive, and the pay-per-view wasn't cheap ... with the bout living up to its moniker, "The Money Fight," for the boxers, who walked away with hundreds of millions of dollars.

The paycheck might not be as big this time around, but it'd be substantial, and what makes dollars often makes "cents."

First things first, Conor's returning to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 329 for another rematch -- not Floyd (though it's at the same arena) -- against former champ Max Holloway.

McGregor beat a 21-year-old Holloway by unanimous decision in 2013.

Almost 16 years later, Max has been the far more active fighter. Conor last fought in July 2021, when he gruesomely broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

Despite the long layoff, McGregor tells us he's as confident as ever and will beat Blessed once again.

Then what?

Conor says he plans to be "hella active" over the next few years, and as the first simultaneous champ-champ, he has set a lofty goal for himself ... become the first three-division UFC champion.