Ryan Garcia Says Boxing Is Full Of Daejon Loves

Anyone Can Say They Fight!

Play video content Video: Ryan Garcia Says Boxing Is Full Of Daejon Love's TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia has a word of caution for women on social media ... beware of boxers!

The WBC welterweight champ chopped it up with TMZ Sports this week at an open workout for his huge upcoming fight with Conor Benn ... and we had to ask King Ry about the biggest scandal in sports -- Daejon Love.

The fugazi Niner seemingly had no problem finding his alleged victims -- he's accused of defrauding 26 women out of $1.3 million -- but Garcia says it's even easier to pretend to be a fighter because "anybody can say they're a boxer."

"It's easier to lie that you're a boxer because literally anybody can be a boxer," the 28-year-old told us.

We asked Garcia if he'd seen people pretending online.

"Yeah, of course. The pathological liars. Like, 'I won Golden Gloves.' No, you didn't. I know you didn't."

Ryan added ... "I noticed they're lying. I got a good sense of it. Once you get that feeling that somebody's bulls***ting, that's probably right."

About the women who allegedly fell for Daejon's BS? Garcia's perplexed.

"It's just hilarious, bro. I don't know how the girls fell for that. Like, he was saying the craziest things. And, I don't know, that's one of the funniest stories, bro. The memes are crazy."

Love scandal aside, we also got down to business with Ryan ... just about a week before one of, if not the most anticipated bouts of the year.

Is he intimidated by Benn's ripped physique, which he's been showing off on social media? Nope, not a bodybuilding competition, Ryan says.

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And while he's laser-focused on Conor, we got Garcia to glance into the future just a bit ... previewing a potential unification matchup between him and Teofimo Lopez!

Last month, Lopez, coming off a victory over Rolly Romero, told Babcock he wasn't interested in a rematch ... but instead wanted the winner of Garcia and Benn.

Ryan's adamant that'll be him.