Ryan Garcia's Home Targeted In Attempted Burglary
Ryan Garcia Someone Tried To Break Into My Crib!!! ... Cops Called
Ryan Garcia had an unwelcome guest Thursday night -- TMZ Sports is told an alleged burglar hopped a fence and tried to enter his home ... before scurrying away as cops responded to the scene.
Law enforcement sources tell us the incident went down around 9:35 PM, with officers receiving a call for an attempted burglary at the boxing superstar's residence in L.A.
By the time cops got to the home, the suspect was gone ... and a search of the area came up short. It's unclear if Garcia was inside when the attempted burglary went down.
A security guard was present at Garcia's crib ... and reports were taken for attempted burglary and trespass.
It's a bummer for Garcia, who has been riding high this week after easily defeating Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt on Saturday.
Burglaries and attempted break-ins have become common in the area for rich Angelenos -- most recently, Dodgers star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto dealt with three suspects smashing windows and attempting to enter his residence back in July.