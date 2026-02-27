Ryan Garcia's Home Targeted In Attempted Burglary

Someone Tried To Break Into My Crib!!!

Ryan Garcia had an unwelcome guest Thursday night -- TMZ Sports is told an alleged burglar hopped a fence and tried to enter his home ... before scurrying away as cops responded to the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell us the incident went down around 9:35 PM, with officers receiving a call for an attempted burglary at the boxing superstar's residence in L.A.

By the time cops got to the home, the suspect was gone ... and a search of the area came up short. It's unclear if Garcia was inside when the attempted burglary went down.

A security guard was present at Garcia's crib ... and reports were taken for attempted burglary and trespass.

It's a bummer for Garcia, who has been riding high this week after easily defeating Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt on Saturday.