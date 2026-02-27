Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ryan Garcia's Home Targeted In Attempted Burglary

Ryan Garcia Someone Tried To Break Into My Crib!!! ... Cops Called

By TMZ Staff
Published
ryan garcia main getty
Getty

Ryan Garcia had an unwelcome guest Thursday night -- TMZ Sports is told an alleged burglar hopped a fence and tried to enter his home ... before scurrying away as cops responded to the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell us the incident went down around 9:35 PM, with officers receiving a call for an attempted burglary at the boxing superstar's residence in L.A.

ryan garcia sub getty
Getty

By the time cops got to the home, the suspect was gone ... and a search of the area came up short. It's unclear if Garcia was inside when the attempted burglary went down.

A security guard was present at Garcia's crib ... and reports were taken for attempted burglary and trespass.

It's a bummer for Garcia, who has been riding high this week after easily defeating Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt on Saturday.

ryan garcia mario barrios sub getty
Getty

Burglaries and attempted break-ins have become common in the area for rich Angelenos -- most recently, Dodgers star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto dealt with three suspects smashing windows and attempting to enter his residence back in July.

