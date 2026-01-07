Chrisean Rock Signs With XRumble Fighting Championships as a Boxer
Chrisean Rock Joins XRumble Fighting Championships 'Boxing' ... Looking for an Opp!!!
Chrisean Rock is ready to lace 'em up -- as part of the XRumble Fighting Championships "Boxing" division -- as the latest signee!!!
On Wednesday, Chrisean, Chrisean Jr., and her manager, Kimberly Ross, linked up with XRumble's Damon Feldman and inked the deal to be part of their first female Super Middleweight Championship on Saturday, April 25, at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester, PA.
Damon tells TMZ ... Chrisean has been in great spirits and training in her native Baltimore by none other than Calvin Ford ... Gervonta Davis' ex-coach throughout the bulk of his undefeated record.
Chrisean is looking for an opponent who weighs between 160 and 170 pounds ... all worthy challengers are welcome!!!
The event should draw mega eyeballs ... Chrisean was recently hanging with Ryan Garcia after her squabble in Compton over the holidays, so her future opponent better be ready to put their dukes up!!!