Chrisean Rock Signs With XRumble Fighting Championships as a Boxer

Chrisean Rock is ready to lace 'em up -- as part of the XRumble Fighting Championships "Boxing" division -- as the latest signee!!!

On Wednesday, Chrisean, Chrisean Jr., and her manager, Kimberly Ross, linked up with XRumble's Damon Feldman and inked the deal to be part of their first female Super Middleweight Championship on Saturday, April 25, at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester, PA.

Damon tells TMZ ... Chrisean has been in great spirits and training in her native Baltimore by none other than Calvin Ford ... Gervonta Davis' ex-coach throughout the bulk of his undefeated record.

Chrisean is looking for an opponent who weighs between 160 and 170 pounds ... all worthy challengers are welcome!!!

