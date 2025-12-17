Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Blueface's Mom Clowns His New GF for Spelling His Name Wrong in Tattoo

Blueface Mom Drags New GF ... For Misspelling His Name in Her Neck Tat!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
blueface Neveah and Karlissa insta getty 1
Getty Composite

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, is praying that his new GF Nevaeh develops some common sense dealing with her son -- after spelling his name wrong in her brand new neck tattoo!!!

Nevaeh debuted the signature ink last night on IG during some NC-17 time with her boo ... only problem is that she forgot the "H" in Blueface's government name, Johnathan!!!

121725_blueface_kal
INKED UP
Instagram/@bluefasebabyy

According to Karlissa, her son's name has a holy connotation ... fashioned after Bible verse John 3:16, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Karlissa insta

Karlissa says she gave her son life with an "H" attached to his name and clowned away in her IG comments with her followers.

Meanwhile, her grandson's mother, Chrisean, was out getting her Blueface face portrait lasered away -- albeit, painfully!!!

121725 chrisean rock tatto _removal kal
TEARS OF PAIN

Blueface didn't appear to be bothered by Nevaeh's missing "H" -- he's busy completing her Thotiana training -- by having her suck on his toes!!!

121725 BLUEFACE TOE KAL
TOE LICKING GOOD

