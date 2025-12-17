Blueface's Mom Clowns His New GF for Spelling His Name Wrong in Tattoo

For Misspelling His Name in Her Neck Tat!!!

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, is praying that his new GF Nevaeh develops some common sense dealing with her son -- after spelling his name wrong in her brand new neck tattoo!!!

Nevaeh debuted the signature ink last night on IG during some NC-17 time with her boo ... only problem is that she forgot the "H" in Blueface's government name, Johnathan!!!

Play video content Instagram/@bluefasebabyy

According to Karlissa, her son's name has a holy connotation ... fashioned after Bible verse John 3:16, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Karlissa says she gave her son life with an "H" attached to his name and clowned away in her IG comments with her followers.

Meanwhile, her grandson's mother, Chrisean, was out getting her Blueface face portrait lasered away -- albeit, painfully!!!

Play video content

Blueface didn't appear to be bothered by Nevaeh's missing "H" -- he's busy completing her Thotiana training -- by having her suck on his toes!!!