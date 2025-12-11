Rapper HoodTrophy Bino Gets His Toes Sucked While Performing

Play video content

Rapper HoodTrophy Bino apparently has no shortage of female attention after splitting from Chrisean Rock ... and is still getting his toes sucked like when he was with her!!!

The Los Angeles rapper posted proof his feet are still getting a tongue bath at one of his recent concerts.

Bino quipped that toes on fans' tongues are in high demand -- and he's here to feed his adoring public.

He and Chrisean only dated for a few weeks, but she was caught in 4K loving Bino's tootsies, no different than when she was with Blueface. He moved on quickly with "Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha following the sudden death of her estranged husband ... but it looks like that well dried up as well.

We're not kink-shaming ... she likes what she likes, and that's sweet feet treats!!!

Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad bitches pregnant asap 🤦🏽‍♂️ — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) December 9, 2025 @bluefacebleedem