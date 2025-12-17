Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Blueface Shows Off New GF's Face Tat as Chrisean Lasers Away Hers

Blueface Celebrates New GF's Face Tattoo ... While Chrisean Cries During Laser Removal

Chrisean Rock is currently in the painful process of having her gigantic Blueface portrait face tattoo lasered away ... but he doesn't care -- his new GF Neveah has inked his name on her neck!!!

Blueface put Neveah on primetime blast via his IG Story, revealing her new autographed tat of his real name, "Johnathan," placed squarely underneath her chin ... perfect for his favorite position.

The rapper questioned her loyalty to the ink while taking a shot at Chrisean ... "No cover-ups, laser removal -- none of that weak sh*t!!!"

Neveah told Blue she's locked in for life, and they both shared their favorite sex positions with each other.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock cried tears of pain and screamed for Jesus as she had her massive Blueface portrait zapped away.

Chrisean was just involved in a brawl in Compton as well ... but it's no longer Blueface's concern!!!

