Ryan Garcia Gets Pumped Up Backstage Before Weigh-In, On Video

Ryan Garcia -- aka "King Ryan" -- was getting his pre-fight energy up backstage before the big weigh-in Friday night … with a little help from the undefeated David Benavidez.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the professional boxer backstage in Las Vegas for his anticipated weigh-in ... practicing some killer moves with Benavidez's young son and showing off some quick jabs, while keeping his focus razor-sharp.

Check the clip ... in true superstar fashion, Garcia and Benavidez are seen posing for a few photos in front of a giant Mexican flag -- showing his pride.

Garcia is set to face Mario Barrios -- aka the "Aztec Warrior" -- Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena with the WBC World Welterweight title on the line ... and there's nothing like a bit of Benavidez to get him to his goal.

It’s not every day you see a world-class boxer shadowboxing with a 5-year-old while hyping himself up for a weigh-in ... but Garcia isn't any ordinary athlete as he continues to feed off of mini Benavidez's endurance after hopping off the scale.

Barrios is seeking his first win since June 2024, and his third welterweight title defense ... however, a win for Garcia would see him become a world champion for the first time.

