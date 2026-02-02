Chrisean Rock to Make Boxing Debut, Nearly 6K Women Applied To Be Opponent

... Nearly 6k Women Applied To Be Opponent

Chrisean's boxing career is officially underway -- the rapper/reality TV star is set to make her debut on April 25 against wrestler/Slap fighter prospect Zenith Zion!

Damon Feldman of XRumble Fighting Championships told TMZ Sports that the three-round bout will take place at the Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania, and will be a Pay-Per-View event on Triller TV.

Feldman said Zion -- who held the AWA Women's Television Championship -- was selected out of 5,824 women who wanted to get in the ring with Rock.

"Be prepared, Chrisean, because I'm coming to kick your ass," Zion said on Monday.

As we previously reported, Chrisean wanted to become a pro boxer after her viral fight in Compton in December.

Rock, 25, started by training with boxing star Ryan Garcia, who showed her a couple of moves during a sparring session before accidentally jabbing her in the face.

Weeks after that, we broke the news that she and her manager, Kimberly Ross, signed with XRumble's boxing division and started training with Gervonta Davis' former coach, Calvin Ford.