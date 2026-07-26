N3on, Ryan Garcia Support Families Affected by ICE at Car Wash

N3on and Ryan Garcia traded streaming and sparring for soap and suds ... teaming up with influencers Wendy and Evelyn Ortiz for a charity car wash benefiting families torn apart by ICE.

TMZ cameras were on the scene Saturday in Bellflower, where N3on got his hands dirty scrubbing cars while wearing an “I.C.E OUT” T-shirt.

Ryan pulled up about a minute later looking ready for a completely different kind of fight ... arriving with a championship belt draped over his shoulder.

Play video content Video: Ryan Garcia Donates Money At Streamer Car Wash

The boxer also put his money where his mouth is ... peeling off a stack of cash and handing it over as a donation to the cause ... while the Ortiz twins helped keep the event rolling as cars cycled through and supporters gathered to pitch in.