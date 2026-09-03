WNBA Hopeful Enes Kanter Sues Over Being Thrown Out of Chicago Sky Game

Former NBA star Enes Kanter is taking Chicago Women’s Basketball and the City of Chicago to court -- demanding a permanent injunction lifting the ban on him, TMZ has learned.

In his suit, Enes claimed that he believes deeply that the integrity of women-only sports must be protected and he had made public appearances on this point.

He said he self-identified as a player who is eligible to play in the WNBA because, “such declaration is all that is required by WNBA’s rules and the related Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the players’ association.”

Enes said his actions have led to him being the target of a torrent of hateful attacks and discriminatory actions based on his viewpoint and gender identity.

Natasha Cloud scores, exchanges words with Enes Kanter, and he’s escorted from the game 👀pic.twitter.com/sHbIRLlrae @ClutchPoints

Enes claims the defendants conspired together to execute their conspiracy to discriminate against him ... based on his verbal and his public behavior to express his viewpoint and gender identity when they wrongfully ejected Enes from a recent WNBA game on August 23 after he got into a verbal argument with Natasha Cloud.