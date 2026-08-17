Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Dunk On Angel Reese In WNBA

As Soon As I'm In WNBA

If Enes Kanter Freedom didn't already have enemies in the WNBA, he certainly has one now ... 'cause the former NBA center says his first order of business in the league is dunking on Angel Reese.

The 2027 WNBA Draft hopeful went to social media to react to the Atlanta Dream star's missed game-winning layup against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Sunday ... and suggested she focus on a different career instead of basketball.

Angel Reese blows the game winning layup, onto OT👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DMcxrW66L6 @Sudharsan_ak

"Sis!" EKF said on X. "Once I go No. 1 pick in the 2027 @WNBA Draft, the first player I’m dunking on is Angel Reese. She’s the Paul George of the #WNBA."

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He continued, "Just lean into the podcast already."

George has long been criticized for coming up short when it matters most ... and like Reese, has his own show -- so Kanter Freedom pointed to those two similarities when issuing his diss.

Kanter Freedom announced his decision to "transition" earlier this month to address the WNBA's current eligibility guidelines ... and insisted it was not to be taken as mockery.

Play video content Video: Ex-NBA'er Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Play In WNBA Amid Trans Debate

Ex-NBA player Royce White followed his lead ... and the league has since denounced their intentions, saying, "We strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others."