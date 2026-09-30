Phoenix Suns Player Dillon Brooks Charged With Driving Under the Influence

Phoenix Suns player Dillon Brooks' legal issues just got worse ... he's been charged with driving under the influence ... TMZ has learned.

On Monday, prosecutors in Scottsdale, Arizona, filed a criminal complaint with the misdemeanor DUI charge ... stemming from Brooks' arrest back in March.

Play video content MARCH 2026 Video: Officer Says Dillon Brooks’ Car Smelled Like Marijuana in DUI Bodycam Footage

Cops say Brooks was pulled over by officers in Scottsdale and, after investigating, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Brooks was then brought to the Scottsdale City jail, where he posed for a mug shot and was processed before being released from custody around 3:30 AM.

Play video content MARCH 2026 Video: Dillon Brooks Cited for Reckless Driving Eight Weeks Prior to DUI Arrest Scottsdale PD

As we previously reported, Brooks was also pulled over by police in January for allegedly driving 85 MPH in a 45 zone.

On the basketball court, Brooks plays small forward for the Suns, but, in recent months, injuries -- such as a broken hand -- have sidelined him. He also plays a villainous role of sorts in the NBA, thanks to his well-documented feud with LeBron James.

Brooks has reportedly raked in upwards of $105 million so far in his NBA career, which began in 2017. He's also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets before joining Phoenix in 2025.