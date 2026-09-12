Dana White Says Ryan Garcia Will Be Face Of Boxing W/ 'Impressive' Win Over Benn

Dana White's gonna be rippin' around the country on Saturday, hitting up a UFC event in Arizona before jetting back to Sin City for one of the biggest boxing matches of the year, where King Ry could be crowned the face of the sport!

The Zuffa Boxing and UFC boss chopped it up with Babcock this week -- just days before Noche UFC and Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn on Saturday -- and White wasn't about to choose one or the other to watch live.

"I'm goin' to both," Dana told us.

Just one of the perks of having your own airplane.

Once White touches back down in Sin City, 28-year-old Garcia and 29-year-old Benn will make the walk to the T-Mobile Arena ring, and there's a ton on the line ... and it goes beyond the WBC welterweight world title.

Many boxing fans believe Ryan will become the face of the entire sport with a victory over the 25-1 star.

Does Dana agree? We asked.

"Yeah, I mean, I think if he goes in there and wins impressively, there's no doubt about it."

White added ... "I remember before I got into boxing, my kids never really watched boxing. So I remember one night I was like, 'Hey, what are you guys doing?' He was living in San Diego, going to school, and he's like, 'I got a bunch of guys over. We're watching the Ryan Garcia fight tonight.' So Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis sort of broke through with the younger demo at that time."

3+ years later, Dana's promoting a Garcia fight ... and there's a real chance there could be more business in their future.