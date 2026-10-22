Utah Football Player Suspended After Allegedly Raping Woman, Sharing Videos Online

Utah senior defensive tackle Jamal Wallace is under investigation for rape and forcible sodomy ... and he's been suspended indefinitely after being arrested for allegedly sharing videos of the alleged incident ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a woman claims Wallace forced her to perform oral sex.

We're told Wallace and the woman had been discussing their relationship status when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and forced her to perform the sex act.

Our sources say Wallace has not been charged with a crime at this time.

Wallace is also accused of using her phone to record the alleged rape and sending the footage to five other people on Snapchat.

Salt Lake City police say they found the videos and claim Wallace was the one recording.

Wallace was arrested on Oct. 11 and released on $5,000 bail but is now under investigation for rape and forcible sodomy.

A Utah athletics spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on Oct. 11 and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program. We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter we have no further comment at this time."