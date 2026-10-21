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Russell Brand Turns to Religion Amid Sexual Assault Trial

Russell Brand God's Got My Back ... During Sexual Assault Trial

By TMZ Staff
Published
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ADDRESSING SOME THINGS...
Video: Russell Brand Embraces Religion Amid Sexual Assault Trial

Russell Brand says he's got god in his corner during his ongoing sexual assault trial in London.

In a video posted Wednesday, the accused actor and his wife, Laura Brand, are talking about the trial ... admitting they'll be "extremely cautious" about what they say.

russel brand arrivving to court getty
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Laura mentioned that anytime they pull up to the courthouse, she feels like she's been putting on armor and gearing up for battle ... prompting Brand to whip out his Bible.

He begins to read a passage about donning "the full armor of God" -- explaining to her how it's helped him relax while in court.

Russell Brand Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Russell Brand Through the Years Launch Gallery
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Brand says he reminds himself that his life "doesn't belong to me," crediting god for everything.

He says it's "impossible not to turn to god, truth and justice" in his situation ... saying they're the only things that can save him.

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As you know, Russell's facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault in the UK ... and multiple women have testified and described some pretty disturbing encounters with the actor.

Brand claims he's never had nonconsensual sex.

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