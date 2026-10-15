Russell Brand Seen Shirtless in Photos Alleged Rape Victim Took

One of Russell Brand's alleged sexual assault victims took photos of him shirtless on the night she says he raped her ... and, in the pics, he seemingly blew a kiss for the camera.

The photos were presented in court Thursday ... and they show a young Brand wearing just a pair of white pants and a belt -- no shirt.

In one pic, Brand is leaning casually against a wall and smiling ... while in another he seems to have just blown a kiss toward the alleged victim and her camera.

As for why she took the photos ... the woman claims she liked to take pictures of people she liked at the time. She says she didn't photograph Brand the following day -- after he allegedly forced himself on her.

As we reported -- the woman claims the two were hanging out in her hotel room when Brand surprised her by removing his pants.

She claims he then groped her ... and alleges his tongue was lizard-like while he kissed her.

The alleged victim claims he removed her pants and penetrated her ... and she told cops, "It was not nice; it was painful. He just wanted to ejaculate, and that's what he did."