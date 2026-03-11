Russell Brand Responds to Death Rumors, Says He's 'Quite Well'

Russell Brand wants you to know he’s still alive … even though people on social media seemed to think he kicked it.

The source of the confusion? Conservative podcaster and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared a pic of himself on a podcast with Russell.

And he captioned it … “There won’t be another. One of the saddest days of my life. He was just different. And everyone who knew him, knew it. May God rest your soul.”

Here’s the thing … He wasn’t talking about Russell. He was talking about Charlie Kirk -- who's also in the photo.

But since Russell was front and center, death rumors started flying.

The actor decided to clear things up, replying on X … “I actually feel quite well. Not suicidal, FYI.”

Russell’s health may be fine, but he’s recently been charged with two new counts of rape and sexual assault charges ... on top of the other five he was already facing.