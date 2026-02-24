Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Additional Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to 2 rape and sexual assault charges in London Tuesday.

The actor and comedian pleaded not guilty to 5 other charges of sexual assault in the UK last year. The 2 new counts stem from charges announced last December, in connection to alleged incidents in 2009. He was granted bail via a video conference from his home on the 2 later charges in January.

The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star's other charges include 2 counts of rape, one of indecent assault, and 2 of sexual assault. The allegations come from 4 women, who said the incidents happened between the late 1990s to the mid-2000s.

He was accused of raping one woman at a hotel room in 1999 and orally raping another in a bathroom stall at a party. A third woman alleges he attempted to force her into a bathroom stall, while a fourth said he kissed and groped her without her consent.

In April 2025, he denied any wrongdoing, but admitted he acted like a "fool" in the throes of drug and sex addictions.