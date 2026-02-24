Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Additional Rape, Sexual Assault Charges
Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to 2 rape and sexual assault charges in London Tuesday.
The actor and comedian pleaded not guilty to 5 other charges of sexual assault in the UK last year. The 2 new counts stem from charges announced last December, in connection to alleged incidents in 2009. He was granted bail via a video conference from his home on the 2 later charges in January.
The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star's other charges include 2 counts of rape, one of indecent assault, and 2 of sexual assault. The allegations come from 4 women, who said the incidents happened between the late 1990s to the mid-2000s.
He was accused of raping one woman at a hotel room in 1999 and orally raping another in a bathroom stall at a party. A third woman alleges he attempted to force her into a bathroom stall, while a fourth said he kissed and groped her without her consent.
In April 2025, he denied any wrongdoing, but admitted he acted like a "fool" in the throes of drug and sex addictions.
Following his December charges, he shared a social media video, saying ... "I pray that anyone that I've harmed or hurt in my years of mindlessness, of sin, have been healed, and for the absolute truth of who I am to be revealed."