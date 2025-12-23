Russell Brand Facing New Charges of Rape, Sexual Assault

More legal trouble for Russell Brand across the pond ... he's been charged with two new counts of rape and sexual assault ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police in London tell TMZ ... the Crown Prosecution Service has authorized further charges against Russell following an investigation by Met detectives ... including one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Law enforcement says the new charges stem from alleged incidents with two new female accusers.

Russell was already facing 5 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault following allegations from four other women. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May.

All told, Russell is facing 7 charges related to 6 different women.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police is leading the investigation, and he tells TMZ ... "The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers."

Farooqi adds ... "The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police."

Russell is due in court January 20 in relation to the two new charges.