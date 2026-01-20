Russell Brand Granted Bail on Two New Charges in Virtual Court Appearance

In an online hearing Tuesday, Russell Brand was granted bail on two new charges of sexual assault and rape. Brand was already facing five other charges, including alleged rape and sexual assault.

Brand appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, England via videolink from his home in Florida on Tuesday. He reportedly spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, The Guardian reports.

Brand's currently scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court in London on February 17th.

The actor and comedian was charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault last month. Authorities told TMZ the charges stemmed from alleged incidents with two new female accusers.

Brand said in a video statement posted on social media at the time ... "I pray that anyone that I've harmed or hurt in my years of mindlessness, of sin, have been healed, and for the absolute truth of who I am to be revealed."

The actor was already facing five charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault, based on allegations from four different women ... he pled not guilty to the charges last May. That trial is set for June 3rd.