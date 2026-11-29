Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, held a secret meeting at the royals' Balmoral Estate just last month.

The clandestine meet-up involved just the two of them, with neither Queen Camilla nor Meghan Markle present ... according to The Sun.

A source told the publication ... "There is a desire to keep on good terms."

The royals' meeting is seemingly their first in-person sit-down since Harry moved back to the UK from California, although they did reconnect in July at Highgrove House with Meghan, Camilla and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As you know ... the move has not been without its bumps, with Harry and Meghan's children removed from their school due to security issues.

We reported last month ... Harry made public overtures to his dad and brother Prince William, telling GQ he wanted to mend those fences.