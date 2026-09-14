Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pull Kids Out of School After Just 2 Days

It's only been 2 days since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids started school across the pond ... and the former royals are already pulling them out, TMZ has learned.

Apparently, the traffic at Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school was too much for their security team ... according to a story first reported by HELLO! Magazine and confirmed by TMZ.

A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells the outlet ... "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements."

Meghan and Harry stressed it's not at all a reflection on the kids' school, with the rep adding ... "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family."

Play video content Video: Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse of Prince Harry and Kids' New Life in UK

They'd reportedly loved the school and even did security checks before the term started ... but the commute was too tough for a convoy, since they lived a ways away.

HELLO! reports that they were enrolled in another school in the area ... and Harry was even spotted with Lilibet at its reception.