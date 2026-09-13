Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Roasted on 'SNL UK' Over Return to England

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting mocked across the pond after making their highly publicized return to the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spoofed during the Season 2 premiere of "Saturday Night Live UK," with actors Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye playing the couple in a sketch set at Balmoral Castle.

In the bit, Harry greets his father, King Charles, by saying, “Daddy, I’m home” -- prompting Charles to joke that the couple had already blown through their reported $60 million Netflix deal.

Harry responds by questioning how long the money was supposed to last.

The sketch also takes aim at Meghan’s lifestyle ventures and her Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan.” While offering Queen Camilla a homemade gift of ice, Meghan jokes that she can provide the recipe because she’s “kind of a wiz in the kitchen“ -- Harry then quips that she hires “the best cooks.”

The comedy segment also references the controversy surrounding comments about the potential color of Prince Archie’s skin during Harry and Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Camilla greets Meghan by calling her “as brown as ever.”

As we previously reported, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They have now returned to the U.K. last month after spending six years in Montecito.

Our sources tell us the move is expected to be temporary, as the couple is keeping its Montecito home and has no plans to sell its Portugal vacation property. We’re also told their businesses will continue operating while they’re overseas, with infrastructure already in place to keep things running.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is not making the move with them.

The family’s return has also fueled speculation about a royal reconciliation. As we reported in July, King Charles met privately with Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House -- the first reported meeting between Charles and his grandchildren in more than four years.