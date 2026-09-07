King Charles Says No Change to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Status

King Charles is making sure there's no confusion over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain ... they're back in the UK, but they're NOT back in the royal fold.

Charles sent guidance to senior government, military and civic officials Monday, reiterating there's been "no change" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's status since they stepped away as working royals in 2020.

The clarification came after officials reportedly sought guidance on how Harry and Meghan should be treated now that they've moved back with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Translation -- Harry and Meghan remain private citizens, they still don't use their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles, and any charitable work they do is on their own behalf, not the Crown's.

The timing is notable, because Harry already has a slate of charity appearances lined up in Britain, including work tied to the Invictus Games ... and Meghan has reportedly been eyeing a return to some of the causes she supported during her royal days.

But Charles' message is basically drawing a bright line -- whatever the Sussexes do publicly now, they're doing it as Harry and Meghan.

Their office will also remain separate from the Royal Household, while security continues to be handled separately by British authorities.