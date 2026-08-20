Meghan Markle's Mom Looks Unbothered By Daughter's Impending Move

Meghan Markle's mom isn't shedding any tears about her daughter and grandkids' imminent departure yet ... looking stoic after news broke that the Sussexes are moving back to the United Kingdom.

A photographer snapped pics of Doria Ragland walking through her Los Angeles neighborhood on Thursday with a furry friend -- a happy-looking dog -- nipping at her heels.

Doria wore mustard pants and a simple black shirt, which showed off the tattoos on her right arm.

It's the first time we've seen her since confirming Meghan and Prince Harry are gearing up to move from California to the UK.

We broke the story ... Doria won't be joining Meghan and Harry when they move their kids -- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -- to Britain.

Sources told us Doria's happy with her life in Los Angeles ... including her involvement with the yoga community.

It'll be an adjustment for both the Sussexes and Doria -- who have spent a ton of time together at Harry and Meghan's Montecito home, where we're told Doria has her own quarters.

Harry and Meghan are keeping the house in Montecito ... and our sources say they'll see Doria again at some point -- though it's unclear when that might be.