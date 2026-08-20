Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Businesses Won't Be Affected By UK Move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's temporary move back to the UK won't impact their businesses ... because we've learned infrastructure is in place to keep things moving while they're overseas.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... it'll be business as usual for Harry and Meghan's production company, Archewell Productions, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

We're told their staffers remain in California and will continue working during the couple's temporary relocation to England.

Our sources also say the pair will do all their usual philanthropic work -- including Harry's work with the Invictus Games -- and make all their scheduled public appearances.

It's good news the Sussexes will still be rolling in the dough while they're temporarily relocated ... because we've confirmed they plan on keeping their Montecito mansion -- and the upkeep ain't cheap.

As we reported ... Harry and Meghan are taking their two children -- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -- with them across the pond for a "temporary" relocation.

We're told the couple has already nailed down a temporary residence in the UK ... and their kids start school next month.

King Charles -- who we've confirmed was informed of the move on Sunday -- welcomes the opportunity to be closer to Harry and his family as he reportedly continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.