'Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana' -- Secret Pregnancy Led to Murder?

Princess Diana's death was ruled an accident, but there's haunting evidence she may have been the victim of foul play, which is the subject of "Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana."

Dodi Fayed's father claims Diana and Dodi told him she was pregnant, and that would have posed a big problem for the royal family. Prince Philip in particular, who was known to have racist tendencies, would not have taken kindly to the future king of England having a Muslim step-sibling.

Using never-before-seen A.I. technology, the show re-creates the crash from multiple points of view, and 2 mysterious cars factor into theories that this was not an accident at all. One car appeared to force Henri Paul, the driver, into the tunnel, which then collided with a Fiat before crashing into the 13th pillar.