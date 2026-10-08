Prince Harry Says He Was Depressed After Moving to Canada with Meghan Markle, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Canada took a toll on him ... with the Duke of Sussex admitting he felt depressed after landing in the Great White North.

Harry opened up about his mental state during a MasterClass he gave on grief ... in which he said he felt he went through an adrenaline crash after the move.

He says he was living in a stressful environment before he moved to Canada in 2019 with Meghan and their son, Prince Archie ... and when the stress was gone, he crashed.

Harry says, "It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house ... I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline."

You may remember ... Prince Harry and Meghan spent the end of 2019 in Canada -- then, in early 2020, they stepped back from their royal duties.

Harry says the move was meant to "get some space away from everything just to be able to think" ... and clearly the two thought better about continuing as active royals.

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