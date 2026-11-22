Play video content Video: Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Responds to Prison Message Controversy

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Brand, is speaking out after she shared the controversial "not guilty" message from her husband from behind bars ... leading to an investigation in the UK.

In her 'Sunday Service' YouTube show this week ... Laura addressed the incident briefly, saying ... "Last week’s episode drew considerable amount of attention. Now that I understand the rules by HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that."

We reported earlier ... Laura read the following message she said was from Brand: "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."

As a result ... UK officials launched a probe into the matter.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesperson said ... "Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances, prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments."

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

As you know ... Russell is currently serving a 10-year, 6-month sentence in HMP Littlehey, which offers yoga, a football club, and more.