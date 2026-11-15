Russell Brand Transferred to Lower Security Prison That Has Yoga

Russell Brand has been transferred to a lower security prison that has yoga, an astroturf football field and origami ... days after he was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months for rape and sexual assault.

The comedian was moved from London's HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire Friday ... The Sun reported.

Brand's new digs have a lot of amenities ... from two sports halls and single-person cells, to a football league and a choir.

They even have indoor lawn bowling, apparently!

We reported earlier ... Brand's old prison did not allow conjugal visits, and HMP Littlehey -- which allows weekly visitation -- does not permit the privilege either.

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