Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape, Sexual Assault

Update

7:30 AM PT -- Russell Brand will remain behind bars until Monday, when he's scheduled to be sentenced ... after a judge denied him bail.

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in his London criminal trial.

The actor and comedian, 51, learned his fate Thursday after a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court deliberated for two days.

As we've reported ... several women accusing him of sexual misconduct took the stand during the trial.

One woman claimed he was "lizard-like" with his tongue during an alleged rape back in 1999 ... while another woman alleged he anally raped her -- then later told her he wanted to "push [her] further."

During proceedings, Russell was declared not guilty of indecent assault ... with the judge giving a directed verdict. He was recharged with attempted indecent assault and acquitted. He was also found not guilty on two other counts of rape.

Throughout the proceedings, Russell's wife, Laura Brand, stood by his side ... calling him a wonderful father and an "amazing, attentive husband."

After the verdict was read, the judge told Russell ... "Obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result."

Russell will be sentenced on Monday.