Russell Brand Was 'Lizard-Like' With Tongue, Alleged Rape Victim Claims

Russell Brand's tongue was "lizard-like" when he allegedly raped a woman back in 1999 ... at least that's what the woman told police.

The alleged victim's 2023 interview with cops was played in court on Thursday ... and, in it, the woman explains she came forward with her claims after seeing a documentary about Brand's alleged misconduct.

She says the alleged encounter started when she and Brand were chatting after a theatre show he performed in ... she says he suggested they go back to his hotel room.

Once there, she says Brand stripped down to his underwear ... and she claims she said, "No, what are you doing?"

She says Brand groped her ... and she alleges she tried to get him to stop kissing her as well -- claiming his tongue was "lizard-like."

The alleged victim says he then pulled down her pants and penetrated her ... telling cops, "It was not nice; it was painful. He just wanted to ejaculate, and that's what he did."

Afterward, the woman says Brand acted as if nothing major had happened ... though she says she felt "dirty" and like the alleged rape was her fault.

Brand's trial kicked off earlier this week, and it's expected to last several months. There are 6 alleged victims in total who describe incidents they say occurred between 1999 and 2009.