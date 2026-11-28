Musician Mike Love has passed away, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the legendary Beach Boys bandmate died earlier today at his home in Los Angeles.

Our sources also tell us he had Covid-19 last year and has been dealing with complications ever since.

Love and his legendary band The Beach Boys formed in Los Angeles in 1961, quickly becoming known worldwide for their distinctly California sound.

The late Love formed the band alongside brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson ... and their childhood friend Al Jardine. All of the Wilson brothers have passed ... with Brian passing away last year.

The Beach Boys have continued performing over the last decades despite Carl and Dennis' untimely passings. Actor John Stamos has been touring with the band for the last 41 years, filling in for the late members and becoming an iconic part of the band's legacy.

Just last month, Stamos opened up about Mike's health battle ... admitting it's been difficult watching someone he considers larger than life face such a frightening reality.

Mike was 85.