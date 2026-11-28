A Florida dad of two -- and Uber driver -- was mercilessly gunned down on Thanksgiving during an alleged carjacking.

Jorge Luis Arcia Marin, 56, was found by Fort Lauderdale police officers lying face-down in his car as his alleged attacker, Jesus Enriques Villatoro, 18, stood over him in the car door ... PEOPLE reported.

Officers had responded to the area after 911 calls about a man with a gun trying to carjack vehicles in the early hours of the holiday.

When confronted by cops, Villatoro allegedly ran away before being caught by authorities near a church.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that Marin had died from gunshots to his chest and head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Marin's niece told WPLG Local 10 that her uncle was driving Uber in order to send money back to family members in Cuba.

Villatoro later told police that the shooting -- which he admitted to -- happened after Marin refused to give him a ride and claimed Marin was also armed and pointed a gun at him ... CBS 12 reported.