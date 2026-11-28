I'll Look at My Job Responsibility in the Offseason

Play video content Video: Mike McCarthy Admits He Has Areas to Improve After Aaron Rodgers’ Rant Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy is owning up to having areas of improvement ... after Aaron Rodgers made wild claims about him, alleging he fell asleep in meetings.

Chatting with reporters after the Steelers walloped the Denver Broncos 27-5, the Pittsburgh head coach admitted ... "I have not spent enough time with the defense."

Mike added ... "That’s something that, as far as job responsibility, job description, you know, these are things that’ll be looked at in the offseason."

The coach stressed that "at the end of the day, we have to all do our jobs" by providing players with the plan.

Of course, Mike has previously spoken out about the remarks Aaron made, and claimed that the QB was benched after making demands outside his responsibilities on the team.

And while he pushed back on Aaron's account of taking naps during meetings ... he did acknowledge saying "1, 2, 3 ... Packers" instead of the Steelers during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As you know ... Aaron's diatribe against his now-former coach has been widely criticized by his former teammates and other NFL stars.