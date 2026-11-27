Tom Brady says Aaron Rodgers violated the sacred rules of an NFL locker room ... blasting the dude for airing the Pittsburgh Steelers' dirty laundry.

The GOAT addressed Rodgers' controversial comments during Fox's broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles matchup Thursday afternoon ... telling play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt it's a privilege to be in an NFL locker room, and players shouldn't forget that.

“Nobody wins when the family feuds.” @TomBrady on Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/qLtmKL5oif @FOXSports

He says private talks need to stay private ... and disagreements -- which happen all the time -- shouldn't be played for ratings during candid on-camera interviews.

TB12 says he was lucky enough to play with a ton of great teammates over the years ... stars who were great because they cared about each other and put the team's goals first.

Looking back, Brady says the relationships he built in football mattered far more than the on-field accolades ... and players shouldn't forget to focus on the personal side rather than the professional.

Play video content Video: Rodgers Leaves Steelers After Bench Drama, Rips Into McCarthy The Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

As for where the Steelers -- who are in playoff contention -- go from here ... Brady says he hopes this galvanizes the squad to make a late-season push.

In case you missed it ... Rodgers was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after he ripped Coach Mike McCarthy on Pat McAfee's show -- alleging he dozed off during training camp meetings and claiming he's not 100% there during practices and games.

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Rips Him Over 'Despicable' Mike McCarthy Rant 97.1 The Ticket

McCarthy told his own version of events ... claiming Rodgers gave him an ultimatum, so the team cut him. Several former teammates of Rodgers -- like Clay Matthews and T.J. Lang -- have voiced their displeasure with the future Hall of Famer.