Joan Smalls is confirming that her friendship with Candice Swanepoel is completely over ... admitting Tom Brady played a major part in the unraveling.

The model and TV personality dove into her relationship with Swanepoel on an episode of "The Cutting Room Floor" podcast ... confirming she took 0 pics with Candice at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show.

When asked if that means the friendship is truly over, Smalls said she already said as much on social media when she wrote, "I’m not friends with backstabbers."

Smalls was then asked if Tom Brady was the cause ... and she admitted he was.

She said, "Unfortunately, that was the catalyst. I was seeing this person for a period of eight months. The internet described it as a ‘fling.’”

Smalls said Swanepoel told her she needed to talk to her ... and she had a feeling it was about Brady -- which she didn't appreciate because she says Swanepoel helped her write text messages to the NFL star.

As for how that convo went ... Smalls said, "She came across as justifying her action, that what I had wasn’t valid or it was casual. She started diminishing my experience to make herself feel better about the situation, which I think is what infuriated me."

She added, “As my friend to -- one -- diminish me or devalue my friendship so much that you didn’t have consideration toward my feeling or my hurt. It was this whole attitude of, 'I’m an adult, I don’t need permission.'”

While many have called out Brady for the romance, Smalls said it's mostly "about mourning a friendship that you thought was going to be everlasting.”