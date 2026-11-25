Taylor Swift's former guitar teacher is disappointed Vanity Fair cut the majority of his interview from its explosive profile of the pop star ... telling us the months-long reporting process made him suspect the magazine was brewing up a hit piece.

Ronnie Cremer, who taught Taylor guitar as a kid, tells TMZ's Alexa Klohn he spoke with reporter May Jeong roughly a dozen times, with even more communication over text ... but says much of their conversations never made it into the final story.

Ronnie says he was disappointed by what was left out ... and he believes the magazine's editors may have had a different vision for the piece than the reporter.

He also tells us he didn't really know what the purpose of the article was, noting the reporting seemed to drag on for 7 or 8 months ... which struck him as unusual compared to his experience with another reporter back in 2015, when a story about Taylor made headlines just days after they spoke.

Ronnie says the lengthy process left him with the impression the story could be a hit piece ... though he acknowledges he doesn't know exactly how Vanity Fair's editorial process works.

He previously pushed back on the controversy surrounding comments he made about Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, years ago ... telling us he believes Andrea was simply doing what any parent would do and had no bad intentions when she gave Taylor a salad instead of Taco Bell because, "Nobody wants to see a fat pop star."

Ronnie says he regrets making the comment in the first place, calling the renewed focus on it "ridiculous" and arguing it was blown out of proportion.

As we previously reported ... Vanity Fair's profile -- titled "The Mastermind" -- dropped earlier this week, and it examines Taylor's carefully cultivated public image, relationships, and alleged rivalries -- with the reporter apparently interviewing up to 100 sources for the piece.