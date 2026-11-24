Taylor Swift may be brushing off that scathing Vanity Fair profile ... but not everyone is buying the pop superstar's unbothered act.

Our team discussed the bombshell article on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Some on our panel weren't buying reports that Taylor is unbothered by the scathing profile ... arguing someone so protective of her public image couldn't possibly shrug off such a brutal takedown.

Others defended the singer .... pointing to the article's anonymous sources and petty claims about everything from her high school popularity to how many pairs of Ugg boots she owned.

But things got more heated when the conversation turned to Taylor's reputation as a calculated powerhouse ... with some questioning whether she plays the victim while allegedly undermining fellow artists who threaten her spotlight.

As TMZ previously reported ... the magazine profile took aim at Taylor's friendships, rivalries and carefully crafted image. And while our panel couldn't agree on whether the criticism was fair, one thing was up for debate ... is Taylor the sweetheart she's portrayed herself to be or a ruthless businesswoman?