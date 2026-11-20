"Grand Theft Auto VI" is making a killing after its release ... but some gamers are furious that the franchise's newest leading man seems more interested in playing house than raising hell.

Our team discussed the backlash on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

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The controversy centers on Jason, who's being branded a "simp" for staying loyal to his girlfriend, Lucia ... with players complaining they're stuck buying groceries, doing chores, and playing the devoted boyfriend instead of wreaking havoc.

Harvey says the game has essentially gone full Bonnie and Clyde ... trading some of its signature lawlessness for a love story. And while critics are blaming "woke" developers for taking the edge off, others argue the franchise is simply evolving to appeal to a growing female audience.

But our resident gamers aren't buying the outrage ... pointing out that domestic duties are completely optional, and players can still unleash plenty of mayhem. The debate even veered into speculation about Jason's sexuality and complaints over alleged restrictions on violence.

And with the game reportedly raking in billions, the crew questioned whether the backlash is really about political correctness ... or just a handful of angry gamers who can't handle a little romance between crime sprees.