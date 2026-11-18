America's wave of massive tech outages is raising some terrifying questions ... with fears growing that hackers or rogue A.I. could bring the country to its knees by targeting critical infrastructure.

Our team discussed the wave of outages on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

The string of disruptions involving the FAA, Microsoft, banks, and United Airlines has sparked concerns that something bigger could be at play ... especially with the outages happening so close together.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

As Sen. Josh Hawley previously told TMZ, he's among those demanding answers ... questioning whether the failures could be connected to a coordinated cyberattack.

The conversation took an even darker turn when the crew examined whether A.I. could overwhelm America's aging systems ... and what might happen if hackers targeted the power grid, transportation networks or financial institutions.

Harvey warned that a coordinated attack could essentially paralyze the country ... leaving Americans unable to fly, drive or even keep food refrigerated.

President Trump, however, has brushed off concerns about the recent disruptions ... and there's no confirmed evidence the outages are connected or part of a coordinated attack.

Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

Still, the crew isn't convinced Americans should simply shrug off the warning signs ... especially with the busy holiday travel season approaching.