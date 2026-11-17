Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

Sen. Josh Hawley isn't buying the idea that America's recent wave of massive outages is just one big coincidence ... and he's worried the country could be dealing with a coordinated cyberattack!!!

Charlie caught up with the Senator from Missouri in D.C. Tuesday ... and he admitted he's just as concerned as everyone else after a string of disruptions involving the FAA, banks, Microsoft Outlook and United Airlines.

"You can't tell me it's a coincidence," Hawley told us ... saying his first thought was that the country was under a cyberattack. He added, "Maybe I'm wrong. I hope I'm wrong."

And he's not exactly sold on the explanation for Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop ... questioning how a single router in Arkansas could bring air travel across the country to a screeching halt.

Play video content Video: FAA Grounds Flights Across U.S. in Rare Nationwide Order ATC

Hawley says the bigger problem is lawmakers haven't been briefed on what's happening ... leaving him with no more answers than the average American scrolling through the news.

For context, the FAA says it has found no evidence of a cyberattack, while JPMorgan Chase blamed Monday's banking disruption on a software bug.

Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

Still, Hawley wants a full investigation and believes President Trump should be pressing his cabinet secretaries for answers.

The senator warned the uncertainty could lead to something even uglier ... people afraid to fly or a run on banks as Americans worry about accessing their own money.

Play video content Video: Markwayne Mullin Appears to Blame Sean Duffy for Nationwide Ground Stop C-SPAN

But before anyone starts building a bunker, Hawley pumped the brakes ... telling us there's no reason to stockpile supplies or cause a panic just yet.