The mother of the missing baby who was buried alive is speaking out after her ex's arrest.

Dezarae Sharp broke her silence in a new interview with The New York Times, detailing her rocky relationship and the harrowing texts she got from her baby's father before he allegedly buried their son alive.

According to court records, things with her son's father, Michael Comer, took a turn in May, when he allegedly tripped her, kicked her and shoved her into a dryer while she was holding baby Koah.

After that, they broke up, he spent a few months in jail -- for a different charge -- and Comer moved in with his mother.

Dezarae says Comer's mother had reached out to her asking if he could see Koah, explaining he'd stopped drinking and was on schizophrenia meds ... so she agreed to let the baby spend weekends with Comer and his mother.

But recently, Comer sent her texts about not being satisfied with co-parenting, allegedly writing ... "I don’t want to take him. I want us to be a family."

And after sending several unanswered messages, Comer allegedly wrote ... "I got toooo heated about the situation so I get not speaking to me anymore. I want to be a family with real trust."

As you know, Koah was found buried alive inside a dog crate in the woods last week ... 24 hours after his father allegedly ran off with him.

The 11-month old was discovered under some freshly disturbed dirt, with muffled cries coming from underground.

Dezarae told NYT she "didn’t think he could go that far," saying ... "It’s something you would see in a movie. It’s something you would see on TV. And the fact that it happened to [Koah] -- I don’t know."