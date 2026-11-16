Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn's relationship often gets mocked and criticized ... but their daughter is showing they're a tight-knit family unit ... sharing a rare snap with her parents.

Bechet Allen -- whom the couple adopted in 1998, a year after they married -- shared photos of her trip to Madrid, Spain ... including a photo of her breaking bread with Woody and Soon-Yi.

In the pic, she and Soon-Yi are grinning widely ... while Woody's focused far more on the seafood delicacy in front of him ... namely, crab legs.

The rest of the photos focus mostly on art and food from her trip to Spain ... and she captioned the post, "One can consume a lot in a week."

Bechet is the first of Woody and Soon-Yi's two children. It does not appear that her little sister, Manzie, went to Spain with the rest of the family.

Remember, the beginning of Woody's relationship with Soon-Yi often draws criticism. Soon-Yi was adopted by Mia Farrow and her husband Andre Previn in the late 1970s ... before Mia started dating Woody.

Woody and Soon-Yi's relationship became sexual in 1991 ... though she's always insisted they never had many dealings in the years before that. She also says he was never a father figure to her.

They married in 1997 ... when Woody was 62, and Soon-Yi was 27. She's still estranged from her adoptive mother, Mia.