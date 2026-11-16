'Bachelor' Star Sam Hartman's Ex Says He Has 'Personality of Asparagus'

Sam Hartman may be ABC's newest leading man ... but one of his exes tells us dating the NFL quarterback was about as exciting as eating your vegetables.

Lauren Blake Boultier, a model and DAZN boxing host who dated the new "Bachelor" star for about seven months, tells TMZ ... she always joked Sam had the "personality of asparagus" ... explaining, "He's good for you, but he's not exactly the most exciting thing on the menu."

And Lauren isn't exactly describing a thrill seeker ... telling us Sam's life revolves around football, fishing and family ... joking his idea of an adventurous weekend is trying out a different fishing spot.

Still, she's not trying to roast the guy entirely ... calling him family oriented, down to earth and absolutely husband material for the right woman. Their problem? Lauren, who founded Hydra Powders, loves spontaneity ... while Sam prefers sticking to his routine.

Lauren also has some advice for the 30 women competing for his heart ... don't get so caught up in scoring the final rose that you forget to figure out whether he's actually your type.

And yes, she'll be tuning in ... telling us it's not every day you get to watch your ex date 30 women on national television. She says she's genuinely rooting for him, even if their own romance didn't work out.

As TMZ previously reported ... ABC announced Friday that Hartman will lead Season 30 of "The Bachelor" ... but the news quickly stirred up drama when another former flame, Becca Hunt, called their past relationship "toxic."