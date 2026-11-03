'Bachelor' Contestant Melissa Rycroft is 'Deeply Ashamed' Of DWI Bust

Melissa Rycroft has broken her silence on her recent DWI bust ... and she says it's her rock bottom.

The 'Bachelor' star opened up about the arrest on Instagram Tuesday, saying she felt "deeply ashamed and embarrassed" by what happened.

In the emotional post, Melissa explained she's been struggling with her mental health ... and revealed she'll be receiving professional care.

She wrote ... "I've fought this for a long time on my own, and it's time to admit that I can't do it anymore."

Melissa went on to say ... "This is so hard to say and the shame is still very much there, but I'm ready to feel like myself again, for me and my family."

She explained that her family deserves her at her best, and she's working to give them that.

Melissa finishes by asking the public to "have some grace" and respect her family's privacy while she focuses on getting the help she needs.

As you know, the reality star was busted for allegedly driving under the influencer in Texas over the weekend, after police say she smashed into an ambulance and drove off.

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while her license was invalid with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and collision causing damage to a vehicle under $200.