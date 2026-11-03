Influencer Liam Fitzgerald Fatal Motorcycle Crash: Dispatch Audio Reveals Chilling Scene

Play video content Video: Liam Fitzgerald Dispatch Audio Released Broward County Fire/Rescue and Broward County Police and Sheriff

The final moments of influencer Liam Fitzgerald's life are coming into focus ... with dispatch audio revealing the chilling scene first responders were called to after his fatal motorcycle crash.

TMZ has obtained audio from the October 30 incident ... in which a dispatcher relays a caller's report of a man lying motionless on the ground, apparently unconscious but still breathing.

"The patient's not moving at all," the dispatcher says ... as emergency crews are directed to an area between Flamingo Road and Red Road in Florida.

The caller also reported that Liam may have struck a traffic sign or pole ... though authorities have not confirmed exactly what caused the crash.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... a driver spotted the motorcycle in the roadway, pulled over, and called 911. We're told no witnesses to the actual crash have come forward so far ... and the investigation is ongoing.

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In a separate police dispatch audio a person had reported seeing a motorcycle on the ground and a man lying nearby ... telling dispatchers he appeared to be breathing but wasn't moving.

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As TMZ previously reported ... Liam died from severe injuries sustained in the motorcycle crash, with his girlfriend Jamie announcing the heartbreaking news on social media.

Liam was a fitness influencer with more than 1 million followers ... and Jamie had previously shared videos of the couple with his motorcycle.