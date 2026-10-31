Influencer Liam Fitzgerald Dies From Severe Injuries After Motorcycle Accident

Influencer Liam Fitzgerald has died from severe injuries after a motorcycle accident ... his girlfriend Jamie Lyn Rin revealed.

Sharing a photo of the fitness influencer on her Instagram, Jamie wrote ... "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away after a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM."

Revealing that Liam suffered "severe injuries" in the crash, Jamie added ... "Despite the efforts of those around him to save him, they were unable to bring him back."

She added ... "There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for those who loved him."

Jamie previously shared clips of Liam -- who boasted more than 1 million followers -- and his motorcycle on social media.

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Earlier in March ... Jamie shared a TikTok video of her in front of Liam and his motorcycle, writing over the video ... "I'm his biggest problem."